Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple

On a day steeped in auspiciousness, the temple doors of Baba Mahakal swung open during the Brahma Muhurta for a ceremony that carries the weight of tradition and faith. Priest Sanjay Sharma, the spiritual guide for the day, anchored the event, which commenced with the sacred ablution of Lord Mahakal. The deity was bestowed with a holy bath comprising panchamrit, a divine concoction of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. To this, sesame seeds were added, a tribute to the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Merging Faith and Tradition

This sanctified bath was followed by a significant ritual, the Bhasma Aarti, where ash is smeared on the deity, symbolizing impermanence and detachment. The festival’s observances did not stop here; they also included the offering of sesame seeds to the deity, a custom deeply embedded in the festival’s ethos.

Cricket Meets Spirituality

Among the devotees who thronged the temple were cricketers who had recently locked horns with Afghanistan in a cricket match in Indore. They attended the Bhasma Aarti and sought divine intervention from Lord Shiva. The cricketers, namely Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi, expressed their contentment in participating in the temple rituals. Their spiritual detour came right after a triumphant cricket match where India emerged victorious by six wickets, seizing the lead in the three-match series. The third and final match is pegged to be played in Bengaluru on January 17.

Cricket and Culture

In a world where sports often cross paths with culture, the cricket players’ visit to the temple underscores the interplay between the game and the players’ cultural roots. It stands as a testament to how the realm of sports is not just about scoring runs or taking wickets, but also about embracing one’s traditions and beliefs.