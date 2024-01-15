en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple

On a day steeped in auspiciousness, the temple doors of Baba Mahakal swung open during the Brahma Muhurta for a ceremony that carries the weight of tradition and faith. Priest Sanjay Sharma, the spiritual guide for the day, anchored the event, which commenced with the sacred ablution of Lord Mahakal. The deity was bestowed with a holy bath comprising panchamrit, a divine concoction of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. To this, sesame seeds were added, a tribute to the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Merging Faith and Tradition

This sanctified bath was followed by a significant ritual, the Bhasma Aarti, where ash is smeared on the deity, symbolizing impermanence and detachment. The festival’s observances did not stop here; they also included the offering of sesame seeds to the deity, a custom deeply embedded in the festival’s ethos.

Cricket Meets Spirituality

Among the devotees who thronged the temple were cricketers who had recently locked horns with Afghanistan in a cricket match in Indore. They attended the Bhasma Aarti and sought divine intervention from Lord Shiva. The cricketers, namely Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi, expressed their contentment in participating in the temple rituals. Their spiritual detour came right after a triumphant cricket match where India emerged victorious by six wickets, seizing the lead in the three-match series. The third and final match is pegged to be played in Bengaluru on January 17.

Cricket and Culture

In a world where sports often cross paths with culture, the cricket players’ visit to the temple underscores the interplay between the game and the players’ cultural roots. It stands as a testament to how the realm of sports is not just about scoring runs or taking wickets, but also about embracing one’s traditions and beliefs.

0
Cricket India
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
36 mins ago
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
In a startling revelation, employees of the Big Bash League cricket team, the Hobart Hurricanes, were found embroiled in a controversy when footage surfaced showing a team-branded utility vehicle (ute) cruising on a highway with a person precariously perched in the tray, clutching onto a large box. The incident, caught on a dashcam, was shared
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
3 hours ago
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
4 hours ago
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
2 hours ago
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
2 hours ago
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
3 hours ago
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
Latest Headlines
World News
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
24 seconds
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
1 min
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
1 min
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
1 min
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
1 min
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
1 min
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
2 mins
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
2 mins
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
2 mins
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
49 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app