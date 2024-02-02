U19 World Cup 2024: India U19 Sets Strong Total Against Nepal U19 with Record Partnership

India U19's superlative performance at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six match held at Bloemfontein set new records and garnered widespread attention. The spectacle saw India U19 square off against Nepal U19, with the former dominating the pitch after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The Indian team, led by Captain Uday Saharan, put up a mighty total of 297 for 5, falling just short of the elusive 300-run mark.

Centuries by Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas

Saharan and Sachin Dhas, the two centurions of the day, were the key architects of India's solid total. Saharan's innings came to a close shortly after he clinched his century, falling prey to a catch at long on. Despite his departure, the Indian batting did not lose momentum. Dhas, on the other hand, continued to mount runs, scoring his maiden century in the tournament.

Record-Breaking Partnership

The partnership between Saharan and Dhas was not just significant in terms of the match, but also made history. They etched their names in the records by achieving the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India at the U19 World Cup. This milestone surpassed the previous record held by cricketing stalwarts Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

Nepal's Bowling Efforts and India's Control of the Game

Despite a commendable bowling effort by Nepal in the last overs, which managed to slow down the scoring rate, India maintained a firm grip on the game. The weather, which threatened to disrupt play due to lightning and thunder, also could not dampen the spirit of the Indian team as the match went on without any rain delay. With players like Musheer Khan and Aravelly Avanish yet to bat, the Indian team found itself in a commanding position.