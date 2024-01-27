Trinidad and Tobago Cabinet Undecided on Electricity Rate Hikes; 2024 Cricket World Cup Representation Discussed

In a dynamic session of the House of Representatives, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, provided significant clarifications on two highly discussed topics. The decision on a proposed hike in electricity rates and the potential participation of local cricket players in the 2024 Cricket World Cup were both addressed, shedding light on the Cabinet's position and future plans.

Electricity Rate Hike: A Matter of Consideration

The Prime Minister stated that the Cabinet has not yet reached a decision regarding the proposed electricity rate increases. These increases, recommended by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), have sparked concern among the citizens.

The suggested hikes range from a 15 to 64 percent increase for residential customers, a 37 to 51 percent increase for commercial customers, and a 58 to 72 percent increase for industrial customers.

The matter has been referred to the Cabinet's finance and general purposes committee for further scrutiny. The committee is tasked with evaluating the recommendations and presenting its views to the full Cabinet for final deliberation. The outcome of this evaluation will ultimately determine whether the electricity rates will be adjusted as per the RIC's proposal.

Cricket World Cup Representation: A Question for the Sports Minister

During the same session, the Prime Minister also addressed an inquiry about the potential participation of local cricket players in the upcoming 2024 Cricket World Cup. In response to a question from Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram, Dr. Rowley advised him to direct his questions to the Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe. This advice underlines the fact that decisions regarding the selection and participation of players in international sporting events fall within the purview of the sporting authorities and the respective ministerial department.