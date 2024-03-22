T20 World Cup in US: Plunkett Highlights Kohli, Azam's Impact on Cricket Growth

As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, former England fast bowler Liam Plunkett emphasizes the significant impact that cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam could have on the sport's growth in the United States. Jointly hosted by the US and the West Indies, this tournament marks a pivotal moment for cricket in America, with a spotlight on the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match in New York.

Advertisment

Global Stars on American Soil

Plunkett, in a candid video call interview, shared his excitement about the upcoming event and the buzz it's generating, especially the India-Pakistan clash featuring Kohli and Azam. He expressed amazement at the high demand for tickets, with some fans willing to pay up to $1,500. Plunkett firmly believes that the presence of international cricket icons in the US has the potential to elevate the game's profile in a market traditionally dominated by other sports. His comparison of cricketers' popularity to that of NBA's LeBron James underscores the global appeal of these athletes.

Reflecting on England's Prospects and Personal Journey

Advertisment

Plunkett also reflected on England's recent performances and the potential of the team to make a significant impact in the tournament. Despite a disappointing outing in the last 50-over World Cup, he remains optimistic about England's chances, citing the team's world-class talent. Beyond the pitch, Plunkett discussed his personal journey, including his transition to life in the US and his involvement in Major League Cricket (MLC), which he sees as a successful venture in popularizing the sport stateside.

Cricket's Future in the US

Looking ahead, Plunkett is enthusiastic about contributing to cricket's growth in the US beyond his playing days. He talked about establishing a cricket academy to nurture local talent, highlighting his commitment to the sport's development in his adopted home. This vision aligns with the broader aspirations of using events like the T20 World Cup to spark a cricketing renaissance in the United States.

The upcoming T20 World Cup represents more than just a series of cricket matches; it's an opportunity to introduce the sport to a new audience and to lay the groundwork for its future growth in the US. With stars like Kohli and Azam set to grace the field, the event promises to be a landmark moment in cricket's journey in America.