en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Sri Lanka’s Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Sri Lanka’s Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad

In a decisive move reflecting a strategic shift, Sri Lanka’s cricket selection committee has executed a significant overhaul of the national One Day International (ODI) squad. With eight players from the recent ODI World Cup team replaced, this significant change is the committee’s first major decision since assuming charge. The sweeping alterations seem to point towards a concentrated effort to invigorate the team’s dynamics, and possibly a deliberate focus on constructing a squad that blends the energy of youth with the wisdom of experience for future competitions.

New Faces in the Squad

The new entrants in the squad include promising talents such as Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Sahan Arachchige. These young players have shown great potential and are expected to bring a fresh perspective and energy to the team. Their inclusion in the squad indicates a shift in stance, with the committee evidently leaning towards nurturing young talent and infusing new blood into the team.

Experienced Players Left Out

The revamp has also led to the exclusion of several experienced players. The list includes Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha. Two other noteworthy omissions were Chamika Karunaratne, who was earlier a travelling reserve during the World Cup, and Angelo Mathews, who was introduced to the squad in the middle of the tournament. These omissions mark a significant departure from the team’s previous composition and demonstrate a clear intention to shift gears and move in a new direction.

Implications for Future Competitions

The implications of these changes are far-reaching, potentially altering the team’s approach to future competitions. The emphasis on youth indicates a long-term strategy, possibly with an eye on the upcoming cricketing events, including World Cups. The committee’s willingness to make such sweeping changes to the squad signals their readiness to take calculated risks and make tough decisions in the best interest of the team’s future.

0
Cricket Sri Lanka
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
9 mins ago
Unprecedented Drama Unfolds in Second Test at Newlands
It was a day of unexpected turns and high drama on the cricket pitch at Newlands. South African cricketer, Lungi Ngidi, made a significant impact taking the wicket of Indian player Jasprit Bumrah along with two other key scalps, contributing to a baffling collapse in the Indian batting order. This led to nearly half of
Unprecedented Drama Unfolds in Second Test at Newlands
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
2 hours ago
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
2 hours ago
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
Jaydev Unadkat: Steering Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Team through Transition and Triumph
33 mins ago
Jaydev Unadkat: Steering Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Team through Transition and Triumph
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
41 mins ago
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
1 hour ago
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxing in 2024: Fury-Joshua Showdown and More High-stakes Matches on the Cards
1 min
Boxing in 2024: Fury-Joshua Showdown and More High-stakes Matches on the Cards
Record-Breaking Catches of 2023: A Year of Angling Triumphs
1 min
Record-Breaking Catches of 2023: A Year of Angling Triumphs
Shawn Mifsud: A Story of Resilience Amid Unimaginable Adversity
1 min
Shawn Mifsud: A Story of Resilience Amid Unimaginable Adversity
Ezra.live: A Beacon of Mental Health Support Amidst Conflict
1 min
Ezra.live: A Beacon of Mental Health Support Amidst Conflict
2024: Democracy's Stand Against Autocracy
3 mins
2024: Democracy's Stand Against Autocracy
Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin Sidelined: Injury Updates from Sunderland
3 mins
Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin Sidelined: Injury Updates from Sunderland
English Fisherman Catches Record-Breaking Wels Catfish
3 mins
English Fisherman Catches Record-Breaking Wels Catfish
CSL Behring Unveils 10g Prefilled Syringe for Hizentra, Boosting At-Home Treatment Options
4 mins
CSL Behring Unveils 10g Prefilled Syringe for Hizentra, Boosting At-Home Treatment Options
Steven Gerrard's Legacy at Liverpool Echoes in Curtis Jones' Rise
4 mins
Steven Gerrard's Legacy at Liverpool Echoes in Curtis Jones' Rise
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
37 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app