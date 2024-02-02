Sikkim vs Meghalaya: Cricket Match Day One Ends with Sikkim at 238/7

The cricket match between Sikkim and Meghalaya, held at Rangpo, Sikkim, witnessed the home team ending the first day at 238 for 7 after 78 overs. The innings revealed a blend of performances from the Sikkim batsmen, with Palzor Tamang and Ankur Malik leading the scoreboard with 79 and 58 runs respectively.

Mixed Performances from Sikkim's Batsmen

The opening batsmen, Arun Chettri and Pranesh Chettri, had a modest start with scores of 9 and 22 respectively. Ashish Thapa, unfortunately, couldn't contribute to the score, being dismissed for a duck, while Nilesh Lamichaney managed to add only 8 runs to the total. Further contributions came from Sumit Singh and Saurav Prasad, who added 5 and 36 runs respectively. Ankur Malik, however, remained steadfast, not out at 58 runs.

Meghalaya's Bowling Attack

On the bowling front, Meghalaya's attack was led by Akash Choudhary, who claimed 4 wickets for 46 runs. His efforts were complemented by Swarajeet Das, who took 2 wickets. Aryan Pabitra Bora also contributed to the attack, claiming one wicket.

Umpires and Match Referee

The match was officiated by umpires Chettithody Shamsuddin and Rishiraj Jha, with Shreyas Khanolkar serving as the match referee. The second day of the match is anticipated to see more action as Sikkim looks to build on their first day's total, and Meghalaya plans their batting strategy.