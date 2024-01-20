Shoaib Malik Enters New Marriage; Global Delegates to Attend Consecration Ceremony

In a surprising turn of events, former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, stirring up intrigue among fans. The announcement comes amid rumors of marital discord between Malik and his previous wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. This unexpected development has left the global sporting community keenly awaiting the impact on Malik and Mirza's relationship dynamics.

Shoaib Malik's Consecutive Marriages

Shoaib Malik's marriage to Sana Javed marks his third marital journey, the first being with Ayesha Siddique, which ended bitterly just before his nuptials with Mirza. The cross-border matrimony between Malik and Mirza faced considerable strain due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. Mirza, a holder of six Grand Slam titles, has been oscillating between India and Dubai and has been a notable presence on Indian television. On the other hand, Malik, retired from international cricket, has recently taken up the role of a television pundit in Pakistan.

Rumored Separation from Sania Mirza

The rumors of Malik and Mirza's separation gained momentum when the latter posted a cryptic Instagram quote about making challenging life choices, including marriage and divorce. The couple's social media activities further fueled the rumors, with Sania appearing to have eliminated all her photos with Shoaib from her Instagram account. Similarly, Shoaib has deleted any mention of Sania from his Instagram bio. These series of events have led to speculation that the couple may be heading towards divorce.

The New Chapter: Marriage with Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed, who debuted in the television series Shehr-e-Zaat in 2012 and enjoys a significant Instagram following, announced their marriage on January 20, 2024. The couple shared joyous images from their wedding, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. As the news of Malik's remarriage reverberates around the globe, fans and followers are keenly watching the unfolding drama, wondering about the future of Malik and his relationship with Mirza.