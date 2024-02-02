Shaheen Afridi's Grateful Encounter with Manchester United's Avram Glazer

Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Afridi took to social media recently to share a video capturing a special meeting with Avram Glazer, co-owner of the iconic football club, Manchester United. The encounter saw the sports tycoon presenting Afridi with a coveted Manchester United jersey, a symbol of the club's rich history and global prestige.

Invitation to the Theatre of Dreams

During the meeting, Glazer extended a warm invitation to Afridi to attend a football match at the renowned Old Trafford, often referred to as the 'Theatre of Dreams'. This is the home of Manchester United, a club that has been the cradle for some of the greatest football talents the world has witnessed. Glazer also invited Afridi to an American football match, a nod to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another sports franchise owned by the Glazer family.

Afridi's Gratitude and Reciprocal Invitation

Responding to the meeting and the invitations, Afridi posted a heartfelt message on social media. He expressed his gratitude to Avram Glazer and shared his excitement about attending the games. The cricket star also extended a reciprocal invitation to Glazer to visit Pakistan, showcasing his warm hospitality and the cordial relations between the two sports personalities.

A Lighter Moment in Pakistan Cricket

In a separate, lighter event, Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam was involved in a humorous interaction with fellow Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan during a Twitter Space session. The topic of Azam's marriage came into the discussion, adding a touch of humor and camaraderie to the lively conversation among teammates.