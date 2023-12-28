en English
Cricket

Resurgence of Women’s Test Cricket: The Big Three Ignite Global Interest

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:15 am EST
Women’s cricket, often eclipsed by its male counterpart, has in recent times seen a resurgence of interest in its longest format—the Test match. The ‘Big Three’—India, England, and Australia—have been at the forefront of this revival, their recent face-offs reigniting the excitement around the women’s version of the five-day game. Despite the historical rarity of women’s Test matches, a mere 147 played across almost nine decades, the narrative is shifting.

India’s Test Host Success Ignites Conversations

India, having recently hosted Test matches against England and Australia, has kick-started a global conversation about the future of women’s Test cricket. The country’s cricketing prowess, coupled with its passionate fan base, has created a fertile ground for the potential growth of the format. Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s captain known for her aggressive play, has only participated in five Test matches throughout her 14-year career, highlighting the lack of Test opportunities for women cricketers.

International Support for Women’s Test Cricket

International cricket captains, Heather Knight of England and Alyssa Healy of Australia, have thrown their weight behind the push for more women’s Test matches. Healy, in particular, has suggested a shift towards Test series, rather than single matches. The endorsement from these influential players, combined with the growing popularity of women’s cricket, could prove a turning point in the sport’s history.

Australia’s Cricketing Dominance

Meanwhile, in other cricket news, Australia has continued its dominance in the sport, securing both the Test and 50 overs world titles under the leadership of Pat Cummins. Mitchell Marsh‘s impressive 96-run performance against Pakistan and South Africa’s Dean Elgar‘s unbeaten 140 against India were other notable highlights in the sport.

In a lighter vein, third umpire Richard Illingworth experienced an unusual delay after finding himself stuck in a lift at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, adding an unexpected twist to the game’s proceedings.

As the world of women’s Test cricket continues to evolve, the promise of more matches offers hope for a more level playing field in a sport traditionally dominated by men. The recent successes and international support signify a bright future for the women’s longest format of the game.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

