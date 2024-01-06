Power Struggle within Bihar Cricket Association Leads to Chaos at Ranji Match

In an unusual sequence of events at the Ranji Trophy Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, the game slated between Bihar and Mumbai was delayed when two cricket teams arrived, each claiming to represent Bihar. The confusion stemmed from the internal discord within the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), with two factions led by BCA president Rakesh Tiwary and Secretary Amit Kumar, each selecting a distinct team. Strikingly, not a single player was common between the two squads, underlining the extent of the disagreement.

Dispute Over Authority

Tiwary defended his team’s selection, asserting it was chosen on merit. He also pointed out that Kumar had been suspended from his role. However, Kumar contested the suspension and called into question the president’s authority to select a team, arguing that it is typically the secretary’s role in the BCA. This tussle for power and authority resulted in a delayed start and a chaotic environment at the stadium.

Match Commences Amid Chaos

Despite the tumultuous start and the off-field upheavals, the match eventually began around 1 pm, with Tiwary’s team taking the field. The game proceeded with Mumbai batting first and concluding the first day at a score of 235/9. Interestingly, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane did not feature in the match, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

BCA Condemns Actions

In the aftermath of the incident, the BCA released a statement condemning the actions of the suspended secretary, including the selection of a ‘fake team’ and an assault on a BCA official. The statement indicated that the individuals involved had been identified and would face consequences. This incident has drawn attention to the governance and administrative issues within the BCA, raising questions about its future operations.