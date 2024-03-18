LIVE: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – Pakistan Super League 2024 final

-
Mar 18, 2024 23:04 EST
17 overs. Multan Sultans 127-9
Mar 18, 2024 23:01 ESTKhushdil Shah Falls
Things are going awry for the batting side at this point.
Khushdil attempts a sweep off Imad Wasim but sends it straight into the waiting hands of Martin Guptill at deep midwicket, resulting in the left-hander's dismissal for 11 runs from 13 balls.
Mar 18, 2024 22:59 EST
16 overs. Multan Sultans 124-6
Mar 18, 2024 22:53 ESTOUT!
Usman Khan is Gone
Mar 18, 2024 22:50 ESTFifty for Usman Khan
The batter nudges a single off Faheem Ashraf to reach his fifty from 36 deliveries, including six boundaries and one maximum.
Mar 18, 2024 22:44 EST
14 overs. Multan Sultans 101-4
Mar 18, 2024 22:38 EST
12 overs. Multan Sultans 85-4
Mar 18, 2024 22:34 EST
Another one Down!
Mar 18, 2024 22:31 ESTUsman Khan Survives
Usman Khan smashes a pull shot flat and high over midwicket for a six off Faheem Ashraf’s second delivery of the over.
The following ball is lofted with an inside-out drive. It appears to be an easy catch for the deep cover fielder, but unfortunately, Hunain Shah lets it slip through his fingers for a boundary.
Mar 18, 2024 22:26 ESTMultan Sultans 68-3
Johnson Charles, the new batsman, starts off by flicking his first delivery through midwicket for a single.
Mar 18, 2024 22:22 ESTGONE!
Rizwan is GONE . Multan 67/3
Mar 18, 2024 22:21 ESTMultan Sultans 61-2
Tymal Mills allows only four singles in the over and still hasn't conceded a boundary. After his first two overs, his figures stand at 0-7.
Mar 18, 2024 22:17 ESTMultan Sultans 57-2 after 8 Overs
Mar 18, 2024 22:15 ESTMultan Sultans 53-2
Multan reaches the fifty-run mark as Tymal Mills concedes only three singles and two leg byes in his opening over.
Mohammad Rizwan has scored 21 runs off 18 balls, while Usman Khan has accumulated 17 runs from 16 deliveries.
Mar 18, 2024 21:54 ESTWilley is Gone!
David Willey attempts a late cut but ends up chopping on, falling to the final ball of the second over.
-
Mar 18, 2024 21:41 ESTNOT OUT! Mohammad Rizwan
Rizwan currently holds the title of the happiest man in Karachi.
Naseem Shah's delivery was overstepped, resulting in a no-ball being called.
The right-handed batsman returns to the crease.
What an electrifying start to the final match!
LIVE: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – Pakistan Super League 2024 final
Islamabad have won the PSL twice – in its inaugural season in 2016 and then in 2018.
