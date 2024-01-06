Mukesh Kumar: A Rising Star in International Cricket

The world of cricket has a new star on its horizon – Mukesh Kumar, a cricketer hailing from Gopalganj. Having debuted in 2021, he has already played a total of 19 international matches. His maiden Test match was on July 20, followed by an ODI on July 27, and a T20I on August 3.

Stellar Performance Against South Africa

Mukesh’s outstanding performance, especially as the third seamer in the second Test match against South Africa, deserves special mention. His outstanding bowling, which led to four wickets, including critical top-order dismissals, won him much acclaim. His approach on South African pitches was a departure from Indian tracks, where he focused on bowling back of length to exploit the bounce for wickets.

Guidance from Rohit Sharma

Under the mentorship of India’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, Mukesh received valuable feedback concerning bowling areas during net practice. This guidance has played an instrumental role in shaping his performance.

A Journey of Challenges and Triumphs

Mukesh’s path to international cricket was far from smooth. His journey included a missed opportunity in the CISF and a humble beginning in Kolkata’s tennis ball circuit. His former coach, Ranadeb Bose, played a significant role in his development as a cricketer. Despite making his international debut at the relatively late age of 30, Mukesh remains grounded. He is committed to helping young aspiring cricketers from his hometown, thereby emphasizing the importance of patience, adaptation, and continual learning in cricket.