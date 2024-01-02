en English
Cricket

Mitch Marsh’s Comeback to National Team Paves Way for Major Pay Raise

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
On the back of an impressive resurgence, Mitch Marsh, the Australian all-rounder, is poised to receive a substantial pay hike from Cricket Australia. Following a hiatus of four years, Marsh reentered the Australian Test team in 2023, emerging as an indispensable asset, particularly during the Ashes series and the triumphant World Cup campaign. His compelling performances could propel him into the top echelon of earners in Australian cricket, with potential increments in his yearly earnings ranging from $500,000 to $800,000.

From Criticized to Celebrated

Once the target of widespread criticism, Marsh has turned the tide in his favor. Among his recent feats are a near-century in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan and assuming the mantle of Pat Cummins’ deputy. His transformation from a sidelined player to a first-choice asset across all forms of cricket is nothing short of remarkable.

A Popular Figure in ‘The Test’

Marsh’s popularity isn’t confined to the cricket field. In the documentary ‘The Test’, he is portrayed as a beloved figure within the team, further cementing his position in the squad.

Future Challenges

However, the path ahead isn’t devoid of hurdles. Marsh’s fitness, especially post-surgery, and the toll Test cricket takes on his body, are concerns that loom large. Fox Cricket’s Usman Khawaja has voiced his apprehensions about Marsh’s ability to maintain consistent fitness for Test cricket, a format demanding both batting and bowling prowess.

Cricket
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

