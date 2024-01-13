Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI

In a riveting three-day practice match against the Cricket Australia XI, West Indies cricketer Joshua Da Silva carved a spectacular century, striking 105 runs. His teammate Kavem Hodge also emerged as a force to be reckoned with, scoring a remarkable 99 runs, thus solidifying his case for inclusion in the Test team. The match, hosted at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, ended in a draw, leaving a trail of impressive performances in its wake.

Da Silva and Hodge: A Dynamic Duo

Da Silva, entrusted with the role of an opener, justified his selection by hitting 15 fours from 158 balls. Hodge, on the hunt for his maiden Test cap, showcased a masterclass in consistency, hitting 13 fours from 174 balls. Together, they formed a formidable partnership, amassing a 163-run stand for the fourth wicket. Their combined performance suggests a formidable future for the West Indies cricket team.

Kevin Sinclair: A Rising Star

Apart from Da Silva and Hodge, another player who made a mark was off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. He demonstrated his readiness for Test cricket by taking three wickets for 38 runs in 12 overs. Sinclair’s performance presented a compelling argument for his inclusion in the Test team, proving that he can hold his own in the international arena.

Conclusion of the Match

The game wrapped up half an hour before the scheduled close, with the Cricket Australia XI at 149-5 in their second innings, following West Indies' declaration at 315-5. Despite the nature of the result, the match served as a testament to the talent and potential within the West Indies team, and a promise of thrilling cricket in their upcoming fixtures. With these performances, the West Indies cricket team looks ready to tackle the challenges of the Test arena.