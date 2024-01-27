ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2024: Fly Emirates Set to Clash with Dubai Wanderers at ICC Academy

The 12th match of the ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2024 is set to witness a spirited contest between the Fly Emirates and the Dubai Wanderers. The much-anticipated match will be held at the prestigious ICC Academy in Dubai on January 27.

Teams' Performance Review

Fly Emirates, having experienced both victory and defeat, are keen on proving their mettle. Their last encounter with Karwan CC ended in a 15-run loss despite a valiant 72-run knock from Yasitha Abeykoon. Conversely, the Dubai Wanderers, riding high on the success of their first game, are set to bring their A-game to this crucial match. Their triumphant performance against Dubai Gymkhana saw them build a solid total of 137/8, largely due to Aaron Lilley's quick-fire 59.

Key Players to Watch

For Fly Emirates, the spotlight rests on Yasitha Abeykoon, whose prowess with the bat was evident in his last performance. For the Dubai Wanderers, Aaron Lilley, with his aggressive batting, and bowlers Avinash Karia and Clinton Berkenshaw, both of whom managed to bag three wickets in the previous game, are expected to play a vital role.

Predictions and Strategies

With a preference for chasing at the ICC Academy, the toss could play a pivotal role in determining the game's outcome. Both captains will likely opt to field first if they win the toss, putting the onus on the opposition's batting order.