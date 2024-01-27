ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024: Pakistan and Zimbabwe Emerge Victorious on Day Nine

Day nine of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 unfurled exceptional cricketing moments across Kimberley, Potchefstroom, and East London, with the spotlight glaring on the Pakistan-New Zealand match.

Ubaid Shah's Exceptional Bowling Leads Pakistan to Victory

Pakistani pacer Ubaid Shah painted a masterful picture of cricketing precision, dismantling the New Zealand top order and laying the groundwork for the Kiwi's collapse at a meagre total of 140 runs. Despite Lachlan Stackpole's efforts to steady the ship with a flurry of boundaries, the combined prowess of Pakistani bowlers, including off-spinner Naveed Khan and the left-arm spin twins, Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas, quelled the Kiwi resistance. Pakistan's opening duo, Shamyl Hossain and Shahzaib Khan, took the reins in response, offering a solid start and cruising to victory without losing a wicket, even amidst a scoring slump.

Zimbabwe's Disciplined Bowling Overpowers Namibia

The day's action also witnessed Zimbabwe squaring off against Namibia. Zimbabwe's bowling precision, led by Newman Nyamhuri's four-wicket haul for 21 runs, stifled Namibia, restricting them to a low total. Namibia's Hanro Badenhorst put up a brave face, remaining unbeaten at 39, but Namibia's total proved inadequate. Zimbabwe's batsmen, including Panashe Taruvinga, employed a cautious yet efficient strategy, successfully hunting down the modest target set by Namibia.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe Emerge Victorious

The conclusion of day nine of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 saw triumphant performances by Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over New Zealand, driven by Shahzaib Khan's unbeaten 80-run knock, propelled them to the top of Group D. This win, the first 10-wicket victory in Pakistan's U19 World Cup history, sets a positive precedent for their upcoming matches. Simultaneously, Zimbabwe's disciplined performance resulted in a comfortable win on the tournament's ninth day.