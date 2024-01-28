ICC Reinstates Sri Lanka Cricket as Member, Lifts Two-Month Suspension

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has lifted the suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), reinstating it as a member with immediate effect. This comes after a two-month suspension that was meted out in November 2023 due to government interference in the cricket body's affairs and a series of underwhelming performances by the national team, including a significant loss to India in the Cricket World Cup.

Background of the Suspension

The suspension was imposed in the wake of the introduction of an interim committee by Sri Lanka's Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe, ostensibly to steer the national team towards better performances. This decision had far-reaching implications, including the relocation of the U19 men's Cricket World Cup to South Africa, which was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka.

SLC's Appeal and ICC's Response

In a bid to overturn the suspension, the SLC lodged an appeal on November 21, 2023. Subsequently, the ICC Board, after closely monitoring the situation, concluded that the actions of SLC were no longer in violation of ICC's membership obligations. A significant factor in this decision was SLC President Shammi Silva's fervent appeal to the ICC Board members, which saw Sri Lanka being allowed to continue competing internationally despite the suspension.

Implications of the Reinstatement

With the lifting of the ban, SLC can now fully engage in international cricket activities, including the upcoming bilateral series and ICC events. It's noteworthy that during the suspension period, Sri Lanka still played host to Zimbabwe for a white-ball series. The reinstatement is a testament to the spirit of cricket, underscoring the freedom and independence of cricket bodies and the importance of maintaining high standards of performance on the global stage.