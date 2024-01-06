en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fire-Boltt Unveils Revolutionary Wristphone in New Ad Featuring MS Dhoni and MC Stan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Fire-Boltt Unveils Revolutionary Wristphone in New Ad Featuring MS Dhoni and MC Stan

Indian smart wearable brand, Fire-Boltt, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Wristphone, through an engaging advertisement film titled ‘GaleTohMil.’ The ad features cricket legend MS Dhoni and the acclaimed Indian rapper MC Stan, who bring to life the unique capabilities of this revolutionary device that marries the power of a smartphone with the convenience of a smartwatch.

Humor Meets Technology in ‘GaleTohMil’

The ad film, masterfully crafted by Moonshot, uses humor to highlight the Wristphone’s smart features. It paints a scenario where MS Dhoni, at a party, struggles to recollect MC Stan’s name and his hit songs. In this moment of forgetfulness, the Wristphone proves to be Dhoni’s savior, providing the needed information promptly and subtly branding itself as TheSmartestSmartwatch.

Fire-Boltt: Pioneering Innovation in Smart Wearables

Arnav Kishore, CEO & Founder of Fire-Boltt, has expressed immense pride in launching the Wristphone. Kishore anticipates that the ad film, with its remarkable blend of humor, technology, and the presence of two iconic figures, will effectively communicate the Wristphone’s unique features to the audience.

(Read Also: Valorant’s 8.0 Update: A New Era of Gameplay and Strategy)

Expanding Reach Through Multiple Channels

The advertisement is set to be promoted across diverse platforms, including social media and OTT channels. This strategy aims to ensure that the ad reaches a wide audience, thereby enhancing awareness of the new Wristphone and its groundbreaking features.

In a recent development, pictures shared by MC Stan have indicated a collaboration with MS Dhoni, sparking excitement among fans. Although the details of their collaboration remain undisclosed, the anticipation among fans is palpable, promising an exciting treat in the near future.

(Read Also: Istanbul: The Emerging Hub of Sports In Turkey)

0
Business Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
SP Setia's Land Deal with Scientex Collapses for the Second Time
The ambitious land deal between Malaysia’s largest property developer, SP Setia Bhd, and Scientex Lestari Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of plastics manufacturer and property developer Scientex Bhd, has faced a second collapse. The agreement which involved the sale of a vast 960 acres of land located in Tebrau, Johor, was terminated due to the failure
SP Setia's Land Deal with Scientex Collapses for the Second Time
Siam Piwat Triumphs in Innovation and Corporate Image at Thailand's Most Admired Company Survey
3 mins ago
Siam Piwat Triumphs in Innovation and Corporate Image at Thailand's Most Admired Company Survey
SpringWorks Therapeutics Sets the Stage for 2024: OGSIVEO Launch and Mirdametinib NDA Filing on the Horizon
3 mins ago
SpringWorks Therapeutics Sets the Stage for 2024: OGSIVEO Launch and Mirdametinib NDA Filing on the Horizon
UK Businesses Troubled by High Inflation; Shift Focus to Tech Investment: Zoho Study
51 seconds ago
UK Businesses Troubled by High Inflation; Shift Focus to Tech Investment: Zoho Study
Generative AI and Political Changes: The Future of Accounting and Tax Industries in 2024
2 mins ago
Generative AI and Political Changes: The Future of Accounting and Tax Industries in 2024
Indian Petrochemical Producers Oppose Duty Cuts in India-Oman FTA Talks
3 mins ago
Indian Petrochemical Producers Oppose Duty Cuts in India-Oman FTA Talks
Latest Headlines
World News
Monroe's Dr. Arun Gupta Featured in "The Rotarian" for Combating Opioid Epidemic
13 seconds
Monroe's Dr. Arun Gupta Featured in "The Rotarian" for Combating Opioid Epidemic
Chennaiyin FC Bolsters Midfield with Mobashir Rahman for ISL Season
18 seconds
Chennaiyin FC Bolsters Midfield with Mobashir Rahman for ISL Season
Arteta Responds to Calls for New Striker: A Plea for Support and Squad Improvement
34 seconds
Arteta Responds to Calls for New Striker: A Plea for Support and Squad Improvement
Secretary of State Blinken Advocates for Palestinian Civilians Amid Regional Tensions
1 min
Secretary of State Blinken Advocates for Palestinian Civilians Amid Regional Tensions
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
2 mins
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
2 mins
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
3 mins
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
5 mins
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
6 mins
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
21 mins
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
3 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
3 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
5 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
6 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
7 hours
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
7 hours
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
9 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app