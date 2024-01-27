England Disability Cricket Team Grateful for BCCI's Support in Upcoming T20 Series

The England Disability Cricket Team, along with its officials, has expressed heartfelt gratitude towards BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for his robust support in orchestrating an upcoming five-match T20 series against India. This highly anticipated series, designed especially for Differently Abled cricketers, is slated to unfold in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from January 28 to February 6.

A Game-Changer for Differently Abled Cricketers

The series finale and the closing ceremony will be hosted at the esteemed Narendra Modi Stadium, an arena which previously held the prestigious 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final. The first two matches of the series will come alive on the stadium's 'B' ground, while the remaining games will be played at the Gujarat College and Railway Ground.

Behind the Scenes: Organizing the Series

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), with the unwavering support of BCCI, has painstakingly arranged this exclusive series. The Indian squad for the series was revealed by DCCI, introducing all-rounder Vikrant Keni as the captain and Wasim Iqbal as the vice-captain. The team, comprising of 16 members, including two wicketkeepers, Yogendra B and Lokesh Marghade, has undergone a rigorous week-long training camp at the Rajasthan Royals' High Performance Centre. They were trained under the watchful eyes of former Rajasthan Ranji team captain Rohit Jhalani, who is the team's head coach.

Hope for a Historical Change

As the Indian differently abled cricket team gears up for the T20 series against England, they bring with them an unyielding spirit, a potent all-rounder strength, and a burning desire to etch history. This series marks their first significant assignment since their triumphant victory in the 2019 World Cup. According to team captain Vikrant Keni, the robust support from BCCI and IPL franchises may bring about a remarkable change to disabled cricket in India. Echoing these sentiments, the team's coach, Rohit Jhalani, views the series as a potential catalyst for historical change in Indian disabled cricket.