Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Anticipation High, Concerns Alive

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is about to set the cricket stage ablaze from January 19, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The opening match will see the defending champions, Comilla Victorians, challenge Durdanto Dhaka. Yet, as the countdown to the first toss begins, the BPL battles concerns that threaten to shadow the cricket extravaganza.

League Format and Schedule

The league phase of BPL 2024 will feature seven teams - Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Victorians, Durdanto Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders, and Sylhet Strikers - competing in a double round-robin format. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, leading to a climactic final on March 1. Spread across 43 days, the tournament will host 46 matches across three venues, Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

Anticipation and Preparation

The Victorians, four-time defending champions, are set to face intense competition, with significant changes in the squads of the participating teams. The tournament also serves as a preparatory ground for national players ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is gearing up to make the tournament a run-fest, roping in renowned commentators and implementing the Decision Review System (DRS).

Concerns and Challenges

Despite the excitement, concerns related to the franchise tournament have been highlighted on The Daily Star's Sports Podcast Pitch Perfect. These issues, while not undermining the significance of the BPL in the cricket calendar, suggest room for improvement to enhance the tournament's quality and reputation. The focus now is not just on the cricket pitch but on addressing these challenges effectively.