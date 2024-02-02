Australia Dominates West Indies in First ODI with 8-Wicket Victory

Marking a formidable start to the series, Australia clinched an 8-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) match held at Melbourne. The Australian squad, opting to field first after their successful toss, showcased a commanding performance. Spearheading the bowling division, debutant Xavier Bartlett delivered an impressive performance, claiming 4 wickets for a mere 17 runs. He found ample support in Sean Abbott and Cameron Green, who bagged 2 wickets each. Adam Zampa also contributed with a single wicket.

West Indies' Struggle

In contrast, the West Indies' batting lineup struggled to find their footing. Despite their challenging predicament, Keacy Carty stood his ground with a commendable 88-run knock, while Roston Chase chipped in with a solid 59. However, their efforts were not enough to bolster the team's total, resulting in the West Indies being bowled out for 231 runs in 48.4 overs.

Australia's Dominant Chase

Australia's response to the set target was nothing short of dominant. The chase was masterfully anchored by Cameron Green's not-out 77 and Steve Smith's unbeaten 79. The only setback was the early dismissal of Travis Head for a scanty 4 runs. However, Josh Inglis stepped up with a valuable contribution of 65 runs before being dismissed. The Australian team comfortably achieved the target of 232 runs within 38.3 overs, losing only 2 wickets in the process.

West Indies' Bowling Fails to Defend

The West Indies' bowlers, despite the best efforts of Matthew Forde and Gudakesh Motie, who each claimed a wicket, failed to defend their total. The match, officiated by umpires Sam Nogajski and Sharfuddoula Saikat, with Adrian Holdstock as the video umpire and David Boon as the match referee, witnessed Australia's emphatic victory. With two more ODI matches to go, Australia now leads the series 1-0.