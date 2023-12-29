en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghanistan vs UAE: The Return of Sanctioned Players in T20I Series

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:39 am EST
Afghanistan vs UAE: The Return of Sanctioned Players in T20I Series

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is all set to host the first match of a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between the Afghanistan National Cricket Team and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 29, 2023, at 06:30 PM Afghanistan Time. This series marks a new chapter in Afghan Cricket as it paves the way for the return of key players who were previously sanctioned for opting out of annual central contracts.

Upcoming Cricket Series

The upcoming T20I series, starting today and scheduled to conclude on January 2, 2024, is an eagerly anticipated event in the cricketing world. The UAE has demonstrated faith in its young talent by including three Under-19 players, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman, and Tanish Suri, in the senior squad, following their impressive performance in the Asia Cup Under-19. The Afghan team, led by Hasmatullah Shahidi, views the series as crucial preparation for their forthcoming T20I series against India.

The Afghanistan Squad

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced an 18-member squad for the series, which has created ripples due to the inclusion of fast bowlers Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq. Regular T20I captain Rashid Khan is out of the main squad due to back surgery. Farooqi and Haq, along with spin bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman, had faced sanctions earlier for their intention to opt out of the annual central contracts. However, they have now expressed their desire to represent their country again and have requested the ACB to reconsider the disciplinary measures imposed on them.

A Glimpse into the Future

The ACB’s decision on the matter is not explicitly stated, but the inclusion of Farooqi and Haq in the squad suggests a positive outcome. The full squad for the series also includes reserves such as Rashid Khan, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil, and Gulbadin Naib. The team’s performance in this series, especially those who were previously sanctioned, will be keenly watched by cricket enthusiasts across the globe. Beyond the cricket pitch, the political deputy of the Prime Minister of Afghanistan has spoken about efforts to facilitate investment in the country, subtly highlighting the intertwined nature of sports and politics.

0
Afghanistan Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kazakhstan Removes Taliban from Banned List: A Shift in Diplomatic Relations

By Saboor Bayat

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny

By Nitish Verma

Afghanistan Takes Center Stage at the United Nations Security Council

By BNN Correspondents

Kabul's Winter Crisis: Air Pollution Threatens Health and Environment

By BNN Correspondents

UNICEF Report Sheds Light on Deepening Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanis ...
@Afghanistan · 12 hours
UNICEF Report Sheds Light on Deepening Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanis ...
heart comment 0
OIC Reaffirms Commitment to Aid Crisis-Stricken Afghanistan

By Saboor Bayat

OIC Reaffirms Commitment to Aid Crisis-Stricken Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Political Future: The Role of Exile Parties and the Rising Influence of the Taliban

By BNN Correspondents

Afghanistan's Political Future: The Role of Exile Parties and the Rising Influence of the Taliban
Islamic Emirate’s Political Commission Charts Course for Afghanistan’s Future

By BNN Correspondents

Islamic Emirate's Political Commission Charts Course for Afghanistan's Future
Understanding the Islamic Emirate’s Domestic Policies: Insights from FARAKHABAR

By BNN Correspondents

Understanding the Islamic Emirate's Domestic Policies: Insights from FARAKHABAR
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservative MP's 'Cr** Parent' Remarks Stir Controversy
16 seconds
Conservative MP's 'Cr** Parent' Remarks Stir Controversy
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
27 seconds
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
2 mins
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
3 mins
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
3 mins
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
3 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
3 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
3 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
7 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
6 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app