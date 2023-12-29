Afghanistan vs UAE: The Return of Sanctioned Players in T20I Series

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is all set to host the first match of a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between the Afghanistan National Cricket Team and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 29, 2023, at 06:30 PM Afghanistan Time. This series marks a new chapter in Afghan Cricket as it paves the way for the return of key players who were previously sanctioned for opting out of annual central contracts.

Upcoming Cricket Series

The upcoming T20I series, starting today and scheduled to conclude on January 2, 2024, is an eagerly anticipated event in the cricketing world. The UAE has demonstrated faith in its young talent by including three Under-19 players, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman, and Tanish Suri, in the senior squad, following their impressive performance in the Asia Cup Under-19. The Afghan team, led by Hasmatullah Shahidi, views the series as crucial preparation for their forthcoming T20I series against India.

The Afghanistan Squad

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced an 18-member squad for the series, which has created ripples due to the inclusion of fast bowlers Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq. Regular T20I captain Rashid Khan is out of the main squad due to back surgery. Farooqi and Haq, along with spin bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman, had faced sanctions earlier for their intention to opt out of the annual central contracts. However, they have now expressed their desire to represent their country again and have requested the ACB to reconsider the disciplinary measures imposed on them.

A Glimpse into the Future

The ACB’s decision on the matter is not explicitly stated, but the inclusion of Farooqi and Haq in the squad suggests a positive outcome. The full squad for the series also includes reserves such as Rashid Khan, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil, and Gulbadin Naib. The team’s performance in this series, especially those who were previously sanctioned, will be keenly watched by cricket enthusiasts across the globe. Beyond the cricket pitch, the political deputy of the Prime Minister of Afghanistan has spoken about efforts to facilitate investment in the country, subtly highlighting the intertwined nature of sports and politics.