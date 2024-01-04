Cricket West Indies Announces High-Profile Departures in Organizational Restructuring

In a significant organizational shakeup, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the departure of several high-profile staff members. Among the notable exits are Dominic Warne, the director of Commercial, Marketing, and Communications, and Philip Spooner, the Media and Public Relations manager. The restructuring is part of what CEO Johnny Grave describes as a “thorough appraisal process” aimed at fostering continuous improvement and excellence within the organization.

High-Profile Exits and New Assignments

Both Warne and Spooner have played integral roles in CWI and are set to take on new roles for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June. Their departure comes as their contracts reach an end, marking a new phase of strategic realignment within the organization.

Changes in Selection Panel

Alongside Warne and Spooner, the contracts of selectors Roland Butcher, Travis Dowlin, and Robert Haynes were not renewed, leaving their positions vacant until an assessment of the selection system is complete. This coincides with the strategic plan’s assessment of the selection system, an initiative aimed at refining the selection process for the teams.

Departure of Coach Development Manager

Additionally, Chris Brabazon, the Coach Development manager, has returned to Australia after a tenure of four years with CWI. His departure comes as part of the restructuring and realignment process.

In response to these changes, CWI expressed its gratitude for the contributions of the departing members and affirmed its commitment to continuous improvement. The recruitment process for the replacements of Warne and Brabazon is set to commence shortly, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the CWI’s history.