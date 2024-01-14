Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam

In a public statement, Nick Cummins, the CEO of Cricket Victoria, has vehemently denied rumors that his organization had made a contract offer to former Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam. The speculation emerged in the local media, suggesting that Cricket Victoria was eyeing to bring Babar into the Sheffield Shield and potentially into a Melbourne-based team for the Big Bash League (BBL).

Denying the Speculations

Cummins dismissed these rumors with a clear declaration, expressing that there is “absolutely zero truth” to such reports. He emphasized that Babar, just like any other player, would need to undergo the draft process to be eligible to play in the BBL and could be selected by any team. This puts an end to the speculative conjectures that hinted at Cricket Victoria contemplating a long-term deal with Babar Azam.

Babar’s Cricketing Journey

Renowned for his cricketing prowess, Babar has made a name for himself on the international cricket platform. Between 2019 and 2020, he had a stint with Somerset in county cricket. However, he has never played in the Sheffield Shield. His packed international calendar for this year further reduces the likelihood of his return to the Australian shores for domestic cricket.

A Case of Fake News

The refutation from Nick Cummins came after Pakistan journalist Arfa Feroz Zake alleged that Cricket Australia had contacted Babar for a stint in the 2024-25 editions of the nation’s premier first-class and T20 competitions. Cummins labeled these allegations as ‘fake news’, affirming no contact was made with the former Pakistan skipper. The clarification brings a closure to the circulating rumors and sets the record straight about Babar Azam’s involvement with Cricket Victoria.