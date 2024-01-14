en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam

In a public statement, Nick Cummins, the CEO of Cricket Victoria, has vehemently denied rumors that his organization had made a contract offer to former Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam. The speculation emerged in the local media, suggesting that Cricket Victoria was eyeing to bring Babar into the Sheffield Shield and potentially into a Melbourne-based team for the Big Bash League (BBL).

Denying the Speculations

Cummins dismissed these rumors with a clear declaration, expressing that there is “absolutely zero truth” to such reports. He emphasized that Babar, just like any other player, would need to undergo the draft process to be eligible to play in the BBL and could be selected by any team. This puts an end to the speculative conjectures that hinted at Cricket Victoria contemplating a long-term deal with Babar Azam.

Babar’s Cricketing Journey

Renowned for his cricketing prowess, Babar has made a name for himself on the international cricket platform. Between 2019 and 2020, he had a stint with Somerset in county cricket. However, he has never played in the Sheffield Shield. His packed international calendar for this year further reduces the likelihood of his return to the Australian shores for domestic cricket.

A Case of Fake News

The refutation from Nick Cummins came after Pakistan journalist Arfa Feroz Zake alleged that Cricket Australia had contacted Babar for a stint in the 2024-25 editions of the nation’s premier first-class and T20 competitions. Cummins labeled these allegations as ‘fake news’, affirming no contact was made with the former Pakistan skipper. The clarification brings a closure to the circulating rumors and sets the record straight about Babar Azam’s involvement with Cricket Victoria.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
11 mins ago
Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia
In a pair of recent rulings, the New South Wales (NSW) state and federal courts in Australia have sparked controversy by permitting forest operations to continue unabated, seemingly ignoring the pressing need for protection of endangered wildlife and flora. The judgments, which dismissed legal challenges aimed at safeguarding the habitats of endangered species like koalas
Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
22 mins ago
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
Damon Herriman: The Reality of Hollywood Success
23 mins ago
Damon Herriman: The Reality of Hollywood Success
Denmark to Celebrate New King and Queen Amid Anticipated Crowds in Copenhagen
14 mins ago
Denmark to Celebrate New King and Queen Amid Anticipated Crowds in Copenhagen
'The Bachelor's' Jimmy Nicholson Reveals Unusual Cat Grooming Technique
15 mins ago
'The Bachelor's' Jimmy Nicholson Reveals Unusual Cat Grooming Technique
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
21 mins ago
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
23 seconds
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
23 seconds
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
37 seconds
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
55 seconds
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs
1 min
Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
1 min
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
1 min
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
Della Shaw-Elder Appointed International Technical Official for 2024 Paris Olympics
2 mins
Della Shaw-Elder Appointed International Technical Official for 2024 Paris Olympics
Challenges Ahead for University of Washington Huskies after Coaching Departure
2 mins
Challenges Ahead for University of Washington Huskies after Coaching Departure
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app