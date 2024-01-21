Cricket: Rizwan's Unbeaten 90 Highlights Fourth T20I; Mitchell Rested

The cricketing world witnessed an exceptional display of batting prowess by Mohammad Rizwan in the fourth T20I against New Zealand, where he scored an unbeaten 90, driving Pakistan to a challenging total of 158. Despite a resilient show by Rizwan, Pakistan succumbed to another defeat in the series, raising concerns about the team's performance ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rizwan's Notable Performance and On-field Antics

Rizwan's batting performance stood out in the match, but it was his on-field antics that made him a talking point. His running between the wickets, considered an integral part of cricket, caught the attention of fans and peers alike. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan humorously compared his movement to that of a Kabaddi player on social media, showcasing how Rizwan's individual style and unique approach resonated with cricket enthusiasts globally.

New Zealand Takes Series, Rests Mitchell

On the other side of the cricket pitch, New Zealand, having already clinched the series, made a strategic move to rest Daryl Mitchell for the fifth T20I. The decision was taken to manage Mitchell's workload ahead of crucial Test matches. Mitchell has been a key performer in the series, scoring 158 runs, including 13 fours and seven sixes, ranking as the third-highest run scorer.

Coach Stead Supports the Decision

New Zealand's head coach, Gary Stead, expressed his support for the decision to give Mitchell a break. He stated that the move was timely, considering the series was already in New Zealand's bag. The final T20I match of the series is poised to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with cricket fans eagerly awaiting another riveting contest.