Cricket Legends Gather for 'One World One Family Cup' at New Sai Krishnan Stadium

On January 18, 2024, the cricketing world will converge at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Karnataka, for a friendly cricket match titled the 'One World One Family Cup'. This much-anticipated event, organized by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, brings together cricket legends and fans alike to celebrate not only the sport and its unifying power but also the philosophy of 'one world one family'.

The Legends Return

Iconic cricketing figures such as Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh will captain the respective teams in this friendly match. Additional star power comes in the form of other notable players like Harbhajan Singh, Muthaiah Muralitharan, Irfan Pathan, Chaminda Vaas, RP Singh, Monty Panesar, Danny Morrison, and Venkatesh Prasad. These stalwarts will share the field, evoking nostalgia and excitement among cricket lovers around the world. Players from the triumphant 1983 Cricket World Cup team will also attend, lending further prestige to the event.

A Stadium Inauguration and More

This event marks the inauguration of the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium, a five-petaled sports arena with 3,500 seats across four galleries. The match will be presided over by Shri Pralhad Joshi, the Indian Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coals and Mines. But beyond the cricket and the celebrations, the event carries deeper symbolism. It is a declaration of global unity and social responsibility, mirroring the overarching philosophy of the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission.

Cricket for a Cause

The 'One World One Family Cup' is more than a cricket match. It is a testament to the power of sport to bring people together and drive change. The Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission has leveraged this power to support its efforts in nutrition, education, and healthcare across more than 30 countries. This event aims to raise further awareness and support for these causes. Endorsing the event, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who is actively involved in the mission's humanitarian work, lauds it as a way to harness the unifying power of cricket to address the needs of the underprivileged.