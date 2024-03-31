Cricket Legend Graeme Pollock Hospitalized After Stroke, Faces Ongoing Health Battles

Legendary South African batsman Graeme Pollock, renowned for his extraordinary cricketing prowess, has been admitted to the hospital following a stroke, marking another chapter in his series of health challenges. Pollock, who has left an indelible mark on the sport with an average of 60.23 in 23 Tests, finds himself battling not just the aftermath of this stroke but also the complications of colon cancer and Parkinson's Disease. His condition, as reported by former teammate Spook Hanley, is stable, with Pollock able to understand conversations and move his limbs, yet the