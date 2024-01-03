en English
Cricket

Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances

In an era where sports are often characterized by groundbreaking achievements, cricket is no exception. The year 2024 promises to be an adrenaline-fueled ride for cricket aficionados, with a series of significant matches and tournaments on the horizon. From the T20 World Cup slated to be hosted by the West Indies and the USA to the potential of witnessing new records and milestones, the anticipation is palpable.

2024 T20 World Cup: A Stage Set for Record-Breaking Performances

The T20 World Cup 2024 is expected to serve as a platform for cricketing wonders. This prestigious tournament will undoubtedly witness players striving to etch their names in the annals of cricket history. The cricketing community globally is abuzz with speculation regarding which records will be surpassed this year, with the feats of 2023 setting a challenging precedent.

Rashid Khan: A Contender for the Highest Wicket-Taker Title

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, despite his humble beginnings in a war-ravaged nation, has emerged as one of the sport’s biggest icons. Holding the record for being the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets, with 172 wickets from 94 games and an impressive economy rate of just over four, Rashid is a force to reckon with. With a tally of 139 IPL wickets, including 27 in the 2023 season, he is well-versed with the Indian conditions, positioning him as a strong contender for the title of the highest wicket-taker in T20 history.

The IPL 2024 Auction: Setting New Benchmarks

The recently concluded IPL 2024 auction has already made headlines with Rashid Khan being secured by the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping INR 16 crores. This deal marks a new record for the most expensive player in IPL history. In a series of record-breaking deals, Mitchell Starc was named the most expensive bowler, while Glenn Maxwell was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 18 crores. The auction also saw the highest viewership for any mini auction in BARC history, with a 29% increase to reach 22.8 million viewers. The live auction also witnessed a 57% watch time growth compared to the 2023 mini auction.

Cricket Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

