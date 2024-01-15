Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Technology

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been targeted by the rapidly advancing deepfake technology, casting him into the spotlight of an unsettling trend. A video circulated online featuring the iconic cricketer's manipulated voice promoting an online game that he had no association with. The troubling incident has ignited a debate on the misuse of deepfake technology and its potential for damaging reputations and propagating misinformation.

Deepfake Technology Unleashed

Deepfakes, a fusion of 'deep learning' and 'fake,' are highly realistic video or audio recordings fabricated using artificial intelligence (AI). This technology can depict individuals saying or doing things they never did, leading to a host of ethical and societal concerns. Tendulkar's case is the latest example of the misuse of deepfake technology, underscoring the urgency of addressing this growing threat.

Tendulkar's Call for Vigilance

Tendulkar, in response to the incident, took to social media to express his concerns about the misuse of technology. He urged everyone to report such videos, ads, and apps, emphasizing the need for social media platforms to be alert and responsive to complaints. His daughter, Sara Tendulkar, also expressed her concerns about deepfakes, reinforcing her father's call for social media platforms to act against such malicious content.

Deepfakes: A Rising Challenge

Deepfake technology's rapid advancement has made it increasingly challenging to distinguish between real and fake content. The incident involving Tendulkar isn't isolated; Bollywood stars and political leaders have also fallen victim to deepfakes. This escalating trend underscores the necessity for legal and technological safeguards to protect individuals from such malicious uses, prompting increased vigilance from both individuals and authorities.