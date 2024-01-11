Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Rahul Dravid's 51st Birthday, Pays Tribute to His Stellar Career

January 11, 2024, marked the 51st birthday of Rahul Dravid, an eminent figure in cricket, who was showered with a deluge of praises and commendations from the cricketing fraternity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lauded Dravid's illustrious career that saw him participating in 509 international matches, amassing 24,208 runs, and notching up 8 international hundreds.

'The Wall' of Indian Cricket

Dravid, who served as the former captain of the Indian men's cricket team and is presently the head coach, has won admiration for his steady and dependable performance on the cricket field. His consistent prowess earned him the sobriquet 'The Wall'. Dravid's career spans over 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and a solitary T20I, during which he accumulated a total of 24,064 runs across 504 matches. His cricketing journey is decorated with 48 centuries and 145 half-centuries.

Tributes Flood Social Media

High-profile cricket personalities, including Dinesh Karthik and Harbhajan Singh, took to social media to express their awe for Dravid. They extolled his talents, perseverance, dedication, selflessness, humility, and commitment, both as a player and as a coach. Dravid was also hailed as an exemplary figure for budding cricketers.

Dravid's Enduring Legacy

Notably, Dravid has also been inducted into the respected ICC Hall of Fame, a testament to his distinguished contributions to the sport. Besides his notable on-field achievements, Dravid is renowned for his patience and determination. Following his retirement from international cricket, he continued to serve Indian cricket in numerous roles, including as a mentor and head of the National Cricket Academy. His coaching stint saw India reach the runners-up position in the previous year's ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship final. Under his guidance, India also made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.