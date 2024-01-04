Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure

In an unexpected turn of events, Cricket Fiji finds itself in a predicament as it scrambles to secure an alternate venue for their flagship domestic competition. Its primary cricket ground, Albert Park in Suva, will be out of commission from January to June, making it unavailable for the crucial Easter Cup competition traditionally slated from the end of March to April 1. This closure has thrown the cricketing fraternity into a loop as it coincides with the schedule of their marquee event, thereby posing significant logistical challenges.

Impact on the Easter Cup and Secondary Schools’ Competition

The closure of Albert Park isn’t just a simple inconvenience. It disrupts the very heart of Fiji’s cricketing culture. The Easter Cup competition is the zenith of local cricket tournaments, drawing associations from across the nation to compete in Suva. The closure, however, doesn’t stop at affecting just the Easter Cup. It also throws a spanner in the works for the secondary schools’ competition planned to take place concurrently.

Challenges in Finding Suitable Venues

The task of finding suitable venues is steeped in complexity. With school pitches being prepped for athletic events during the same period, Cricket Fiji’s CEO, Sitiveni Rokoro, candidly acknowledges the difficulty in finding appropriate alternatives. Bidesi and Buckhurst Parks have been earmarked as possible substitutes, but they present their own set of challenges, primarily the competition for space with other sports.

Adjustments in the Cricket Calendar

The closure of Albert Park necessitates a thorough recalibration of Cricket Fiji’s competition dates, including the Under-19 Secondary Schools women’s competition. These adjustments are imperative to ensure that teams are adequately prepped for events later in the year. While the situation is undeniably challenging, it also presents an opportunity for Cricket Fiji to demonstrate its adaptability and resilience in the face of adversity.