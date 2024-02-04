Cricket Diplomacy: Nepal Parliamentary Committee's Visit to Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium Highlights India's Support for Cricket in Nepal

In a significant display of camaraderie and shared love for cricket, the Nepal Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism recently visited the iconic Wankhade Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. The visit was reported by the Indian Embassy via their social media platforms, pointing towards an increasingly warm relationship between India and Nepal.

Nepal and India: Bound by Cricket

The Committee's visit marks a crucial milestone in India's ongoing commitment to fostering the growth of cricket in Nepal. This sentiment was notably expressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his recent diplomatic visit to Nepal. Jaishankar, known for his interest in sports diplomacy, engaged in fruitful discussions with Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, promising India's unwavering support for the development of cricket in the Himalayan nation.

Interactions with Nepal's Cricketing Fraternity

Beyond diplomatic courtesies, Jaishankar's visit also saw him extending his support to the Nepal National Cricket Team and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). Echoing the sentiments of millions of cricket enthusiasts, he congratulated them on their qualification for the T20 World Cup, assuring India's support for their preparations. This gesture further cements India's position as a cricketing ally for Nepal, reinforcing the potential for a symbiotic relationship in the sphere of sports.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

The recent visit was not just limited to cricket diplomacy. It also witnessed the signing of four agreements between India and Nepal during a joint commission meeting. The meeting, co-chaired by Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart, Narayan Prakash Saud, serves as a testament to the strengthening partnership between the two South Asian nations. As the two countries continue to foster ties, cricket emerges not just as a shared passion, but as a medium for international diplomacy and mutual growth.