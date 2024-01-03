en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies

The National Selection Panel (NSP) has unveiled the 12-player squad for the Cricket Australia XI (CA XI) to compete in a three-day tour match against the West Indies. The match, set at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, is a precursor to the anticipated two-match Test Series between Australia and the West Indies.

Peter Handscomb to Captain the Squad

Peter Handscomb, a seasoned cricketer, has been appointed as the captain of the CA XI team. The match, scheduled from January 10 to 12, is a critical juncture before the key Test series. The squad reflects a strategic blend of experienced First Class players and fresh faces who recently made their Sheffield Shield debuts.

Squad Selection Highlights

Notably, players from the Big Bash League are not included in this squad, underlining the focus on those presently not involved in the T20 tournament. The squad boasts of players like Liam Haskett, Jack Nisbet, and Doug Warren, who have recently debuted in the Sheffield Shield. Jack Nisbet has earned his place in the squad based on his remarkable performances for the NSW Blues, including securing 11 wickets in three Sheffield Shield appearances.

A Platform for Exposure and Experience

George Bailey, the chief selector, emphasized the importance of CA XI matches in providing valuable experience to emerging domestic players and recognizing consistent performers. The players named in the squad are Peter Handscomb (captain), Jack Clayton, Harry Conway, Jake Doran, Jayden Goodwin, Liam Haskett, Bradley Hope, Jack Nisbet, Liam Scott, Tim Ward, Doug Warren, and Teague Wyllie. Each of these individuals is set to gain significant exposure and experience by facing an international team.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Astonishing Rental Price for 'Unlivable' Property in Regional Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Mourning a Devoted Father: Homicide Investigation Underway in Lowood

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies

By Salman Khan

Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy

By Geeta Pillai

Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting 'Genocide' Aga ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting 'Genocide' Aga ...
heart comment 0
Perth Wildfire: Residents Evacuate as Fire Spreads Rapidly

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Wildfire: Residents Evacuate as Fire Spreads Rapidly
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan

By Salman Khan

Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan
Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Severe Storm

By Geeta Pillai

Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Severe Storm
TikTok Star Tasha Paige Reveals Pregnancy, Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions

By Geeta Pillai

TikTok Star Tasha Paige Reveals Pregnancy, Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
8 seconds
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
18 seconds
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
34 seconds
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
43 seconds
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
1 min
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion
1 min
Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion
Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan's Senate Session
1 min
Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan's Senate Session
Jonathan Harris: The Chosen Parliamentary Candidate for Daventry by Liberal Democrats
1 min
Jonathan Harris: The Chosen Parliamentary Candidate for Daventry by Liberal Democrats
Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal
1 min
Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
31 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
35 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app