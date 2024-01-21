Cricket Australia Opts for Inclusion, Omits 'Australia Day' from Gabba Test

In a significant move, Cricket Australia will intentionally abstain from uttering the phrase 'Australia Day' during the Gabba Test against the West Indies in Brisbane. Instead, it has planned a standard Welcome to Country ceremony to commence on day one of the Test, which begins on Thursday. This decision comes as an acknowledgment that Australia Day carries different implications for various groups of people.

Decision Rooted in Respect and Understanding

The decision came into effect after extensive consultations with Cricket Australia's Indigenous advisory board. It aims to respect and understand the contrasting perspectives on the national holiday. The term 'Australia Day' is seen by many as a celebration; however, for numerous First Nations people, it is known as the 'Day of Mourning' or 'Invasion Day.' This day is a painful reminder of the atrocities their ancestors faced, contributing to the growing polarization and debates about the possibility of changing the date.

Fostering Unity and Respect

The move by Cricket Australia is not an isolated one. It follows a precedent where both Pakistan and the West Indies participated in a barefoot ritual with the Australian cricket team before their test series. The barefoot ritual is a symbolic gesture demonstrating solidarity with the indigenous community. This gesture is part of a greater move towards fostering unity and respect in the sport and beyond.

Public and Corporate Reactions

The decision to hold the Test match on the Australia Day holiday had already sparked controversy. Reactions to Cricket Australia's latest move have been varied, reflecting the ongoing tensions and sensitivities surrounding the holiday. Councils, corporate Australia, and the public have expressed a spectrum of views, indicating that the conversation around Australia Day is far from over. This decision can be considered another step in the journey towards a more inclusive and understanding society.