Crew Bar Prague Revolutionizes Nightlife with City's First Shuffleboard Venue

Tuesday, March 19, 2024, marked a significant development in Prague's entertainment scene as Crew Bar, a new activity bar, opened its doors in the heart of the city. Located strategically by the river near the iconic Dancing House, Crew Bar introduces the popular game of shuffleboard to Prague, offering a unique blend of entertainment and socializing opportunities.

Bringing Shuffleboard to Prague

Shuffleboard, a game beloved in the US, UK, Sweden, and Norway, has now found a new home in Prague, thanks to Crew Bar. This venue, inspired by the success of Prague Golf & Games, seeks to replicate and build upon the glow-in-the-dark golf phenomenon. The game of shuffleboard stands out for its accessibility and the fact that it encourages social interaction without interrupting the enjoyment of a drink. The owners, Chris and his wife, who named the bar after their meeting place on a cruise ship, aim to create an environment where games are not just an addition but the main attraction.

A New Concept for the Czech Republic

As the first of its kind in Prague, Crew Bar is not just introducing a new game but also a new way of enjoying the night out. Activity bars, where the experience is centered around engaging in games while enjoying drinks and light bites, offer a fresh alternative to the traditional bar scene. Crew Bar specifically targets a diverse clientele, including Czechs, expats, and tourists, emphasizing the importance of booking in advance to secure a spot for an evening of shuffleboard or glow-in-the-dark ping pong.

Looking Towards the Future

With the introduction of shuffleboard to Prague, Crew Bar is not only setting trends but also planning for future expansions. The possibility of opening a shuffleboard-only bar indicates the owners' confidence in the game's potential to captivate the city's residents and visitors alike. For now, the focus remains on providing a memorable and enjoyable experience that combines the love for games with the pleasure of socializing over drinks.

The opening of Crew Bar in Prague signifies a notable shift in the city's nightlife and entertainment options, offering a novel and engaging way to spend evenings. As it stands, Crew Bar is poised to become a landmark destination, encouraging both locals and tourists to embrace the joy of shuffleboard and the unique atmosphere of an activity bar.