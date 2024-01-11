en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Creston Archery Team Strikes Bronze at Nodaway Valley Competition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
Creston Archery Team Strikes Bronze at Nodaway Valley Competition

On a crisp winter Saturday, the Creston Archery Team displayed a riveting performance, securing a bronze at the Nodaway Valley competition. The event was punctuated with noteworthy performances by Lexi Henry and Thayer Rooney, who emerged as the pillars of the team’s success.

Victorious Performances

Lexi Henry claimed a hard-fought victory in the high school girls division, proving her mettle against fierce competition. Further bolstering the team’s performance was Abby Collins, who also made her presence felt by securing an eighth-place finish.

3D Category Highlights

In the intriguing 3D category, the Creston Team maintained their third-place standing, with Rooney showcasing his expertise by achieving second place in the boys division. The Creston girls, not to be outdone, demonstrated their prowess, with Kaycie Britten, Emma Bolton, and Lily James all finishing in the top 10. Each arrow they loosed not only hit the target but also the hearts of their supporters.

Looking Forward

Following this event, the Creston Archers are setting their sights on their next competition, to be held at East Union. They will participate in both 2D and 3D archery, their determination unshaken and their spirits high. As the team prepares, Creston’s community eagerly awaits their subsequent success, their eyes as keen as the archers’ aim.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
25 mins ago
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
In an electrifying Southern Conference basketball game that held spectators on the edge of their seats, The Citadel came close but couldn’t clinch the victory against Wofford, with a heartrending final score of 72-71. The pulsating match took place at the renowned McAlister Field House on January 13 and was witnessed by an enthusiastic crowd
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
27 mins ago
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
27 mins ago
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
26 mins ago
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
27 mins ago
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
27 mins ago
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Latest Headlines
World News
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
2 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
9 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
19 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
19 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
20 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
24 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
25 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
9 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
36 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app