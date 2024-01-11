Creston Archery Team Strikes Bronze at Nodaway Valley Competition

On a crisp winter Saturday, the Creston Archery Team displayed a riveting performance, securing a bronze at the Nodaway Valley competition. The event was punctuated with noteworthy performances by Lexi Henry and Thayer Rooney, who emerged as the pillars of the team’s success.

Victorious Performances

Lexi Henry claimed a hard-fought victory in the high school girls division, proving her mettle against fierce competition. Further bolstering the team’s performance was Abby Collins, who also made her presence felt by securing an eighth-place finish.

3D Category Highlights

In the intriguing 3D category, the Creston Team maintained their third-place standing, with Rooney showcasing his expertise by achieving second place in the boys division. The Creston girls, not to be outdone, demonstrated their prowess, with Kaycie Britten, Emma Bolton, and Lily James all finishing in the top 10. Each arrow they loosed not only hit the target but also the hearts of their supporters.

Looking Forward

Following this event, the Creston Archers are setting their sights on their next competition, to be held at East Union. They will participate in both 2D and 3D archery, their determination unshaken and their spirits high. As the team prepares, Creston’s community eagerly awaits their subsequent success, their eyes as keen as the archers’ aim.