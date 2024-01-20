Creighton Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Seton Hall in Triple-Overtime Thriller

In an electrifying triple-overtime basketball battle, Creighton clinched a nail-biting victory over Seton Hall with a final score of 97-94. The game, lasting nearly three hours, was a spectacle of competitive sportsmanship, filled with dynamic twists and turns, and underscored by the relentless will of both teams.

Standout Performances

Creighton's towering 7-foot-1 center, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Trey Alexander were instrumental in securing the win. Kalkbrenner finished the game with an impressive 28 points, 9 rebounds, and a standout 7 blocks. Alexander, on the other hand, contributed significantly with 23 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds. The game was marked by the self-discipline of Creighton, which committed only 14 fouls.

A Close Encounter

Despite facing a daunting 9-0 run from Seton Hall, Creighton mounted a remarkable comeback, spearheaded by four consecutive 3-pointers. Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond put up a valiant fight, recording an impressive 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. His performance continues to affirm his dominance in the Big East.

The Winning Edge

Creighton's shooting percentages were crucial in their victory. They shot 42.7% from the field and a remarkable 73.7% from the free-throw line. From the three-point line, Creighton made 13 out of 36 attempts, a commendable 36.1%. Alexander, Miller, and Scheierman each chipped in with 3 three-pointers. The game was a Big East slugfest, with Creighton ultimately emerging victorious, marking their fifth win in the last six games.