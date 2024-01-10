en English
Sports

Creighton Bluejays Triumph Over DePaul Blue Demons in College Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Creighton Bluejays Triumph Over DePaul Blue Demons in College Basketball Game

In a game that showcased the prowess of the Creighton Bluejays, the team secured a convincing victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, with a final score of 84-58. The college basketball match, witnessed by an audience of 3,061 in a 10,387 capacity venue, was a display of Creighton’s strength both offensively and defensively.

Creighton’s Strong Shooting Performance

Creighton’s shooting efficiency was a critical factor in their resounding win. The team achieved a field goal (FG) percentage of 49.2% and a free throw (FT) percentage of 70.6%. From the three-point line, they made 12 out of 32 attempts, a success rate of 37.5%. Bryce Scheierman, a key player for Creighton, was particularly proficient, sinking 6 of his 9 three-point attempts.

Defensive Efforts and Ball Control

Creighton’s defense was just as impressive, with Ryan Kalkbrenner blocking 4 shots, and the team collectively achieving 8 steals, three of which were contributed by Scheierman. Importantly, the team maintained a low turnover rate of only 6 for the entire game, indicating their excellent control of the ball.

DePaul’s Struggles

On the other hand, the DePaul Blue Demons struggled throughout the match. Their FG percentage stood at 37.9%, and their FT percentage was slightly lower than their opponents at 69.2%. However, they were more accurate from the three-point range, making 5 out of 10 attempts, a 50% success rate. Defensively, DePaul managed 5 blocked shots and 4 steals but were hampered by 11 turnovers, indicative of their struggles in ball control.

As the dust settles on this match, Creighton’s victory marks their continued dominance in college basketball, while DePaul is left to regroup and strategize for their upcoming games.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

