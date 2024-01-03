Creighton Bluejays Soar to Victory in Big East Game Against Georgetown

In a riveting display of resilience and grit, the Creighton men’s basketball team emerged victorious in a crucial Big East game against the Georgetown Hoyas. Despite struggling with a stagnant offense and frequent turnovers, the Bluejays clawed their way back to secure a convincing 77-60 win, marking their first Big East triumph of the season.

Creighton’s Comeback

In the face of adversity, Creighton demonstrated a commendable comeback. Down by five points with just seven minutes left in the first half, the team ended on a high note with a 9-0 run before halftime. This set the stage for an invigorated second half, where the Bluejays transformed their game, scoring on 14 of their first 17 possessions. This shift in momentum was a testament to the team’s resilience and determination.

Key Players

The victory was a collective effort, with significant contributions from several players. Trey Alexander led the charge with 25 points, lighting up the game with his incredible performance. Baylor Scheierman achieved a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, alongside his impressive milestone of 500 career assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner also made significant contributions with 12 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks, reinforcing the team’s defense.

Implications for the Season

This victory comes on the heels of a loss to Marquette and sets the stage for Creighton’s upcoming home game against No. 23 Providence. With a renewed vigor and a taste of victory, the Bluejays aim to maintain their winning momentum. The performance against Georgetown reflects the team’s potential to overcome challenges and could pave the way for a successful season in the Big East.