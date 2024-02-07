Cray Wanderers' Late Comeback Secures Draw Against Folkestone Invicta

In a gripping encounter marked by challenging weather conditions, Cray Wanderers engineered a last-minute comeback to clinch a draw against Folkestone Invicta. The match, held on a night of strong winds and consistent drizzle, saw Cray fall behind 0-2 before rallying to level the score. In spite of the draw, Cray Wanderers slid to the 17th position in the league table, tied on points with Folkestone and Whitehawk, but maintaining a ten-point buffer over Cheshunt and Margate.

Coming off Impressive Wins

Both Cray and Folkestone entered the game after impressive away victories. Cray's manager Neil Smith chose to stick with an unchanged lineup, while Folkestone made two alterations, including a debut for Michael Kedman. The first half of the game was considerably affected by the weather, resulting in a scarcity of clear opportunities. The only goal of the first half was netted by Folkestone's David Smith, just before the break.

Second Half Saga

The second half continued under a persistent rain, and Folkestone managed to extend their lead through Saidou Sanogo. However, Cray demonstrated their determination with two late goals, the first from Ellis Brown and then a dramatic equalizer by Anthony Cook, deep into added time.

Looking Ahead

The match concluded with Cray looking to build on their recent form in an upcoming home game against Concord Rangers. Despite the drop in the league table, the dramatic draw exhibited Cray Wanderers' considerable resilience, which they now aim to carry into their future games.