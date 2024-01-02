Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats

This week, the Cranbrook Bucks have experienced a string of defeats against their entrenched rivals, the Trail Smoke Eaters. The back-to-back losses took place both home and away, raising concerns for the team’s prospects in the new year.

Back-to-Back Battles

The first of the two games took place in Trail on a brisk Saturday. Here, the Bucks, despite their best efforts, were swept aside by the Smoke Eaters in a 3-0 defeat. The following day, seeking redemption, the Bucks once again locked horns with their rivals – this time on home territory, in Cranbrook. However, the outcome was sadly similar, with the Bucks going down 3-1.

A Troublesome Streak

These consecutive losses mean that the Cranbrook Bucks are now on a worrying three-game losing streak. This is a situation that will undoubtedly require assessment and action from the team’s management and coaching staff. Hockey, after all, is a game of momentum, and the Bucks will be keenly aware of the need to stem this tide.

Looking Ahead

As the new year of 2024 dawns, the Cranbrook Bucks are set to play an away game in Vernon on Friday. This is followed by a series of road games, keeping them away from home until January 17. On this day, they will once again pit their mettle against the Trail Smoke Eaters, surely hoping to put an end to their current losing streak.