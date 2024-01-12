en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Craig Tiley’s Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Craig Tiley’s Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open

The CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, is commemorating his ten-year term with ambitious visions for the Australian Open tennis tournament. He aspires to bring in a record one million spectators this year and produce one billion dollars in revenue within the upcoming five years.

A Decade of Challenges and Triumphs

Tiley’s tenure has been marked with substantial challenges, including natural disasters such as bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, which had serious implications on attendance and financial stability. In 2021 and 2022, the event was on the brink of cancellation, and Tiley was almost removed during the Novak Djokovic visa debacle. Despite these hurdles, last year’s tournament nearly returned to normalcy with a record 839,192 attendees, even amidst ongoing travel restrictions from China and Japan.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Australian Open

This year’s Australian Open has broadened to 15 days and is anticipated to outdo previous international visitor numbers. A weak Australian dollar is expected to favor the US market, opening up promising opportunities. Although key players like Federer, Williams, and an injured Nadal will be absent, Tiley is confident that the tournament has evolved beyond individual stars and has become an entertainment festival in its own right.

Business Innovation and Growth

On the financial front, Tennis Australia bounced back from over 100 million in losses to post a profit last year, bolstered by the Victorian government’s forgiveness of a 43 million loan. The organization has broadened its revenue streams, augmented its in-house production team, initiated a venture capital fund, and landed lucrative broadcast rights agreements with Nine Entertainment and ESPN. As Tiley forges ahead with his innovative and growth-driven approach, Tennis Australia is also dealing with the potential threat of a new Masters 1000 tournament funded by Saudi Arabia that could rival the Australian Open.

0
Australia Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Unlocking Financial Growth: The Power of Periodic Reviews
The practice of regular financial review, especially during periods of respite or slower work schedules, is increasingly being recognized for its potential to yield significant monetary gains. The strategy can significantly bolster superannuation balances, assist in student debt reduction, and lower home loan costs. Furthermore, efficient utilization of tax breaks can maximize superannuation contributions and
Unlocking Financial Growth: The Power of Periodic Reviews
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
9 mins ago
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
Court Documents Unveil David Sharaz's Role in Brittany Higgins' Network Ten Interview
11 mins ago
Court Documents Unveil David Sharaz's Role in Brittany Higgins' Network Ten Interview
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
2 mins ago
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
Chuck E Cheese Forays into Australia with Royale Hospitality Group Partnership
5 mins ago
Chuck E Cheese Forays into Australia with Royale Hospitality Group Partnership
American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Criticizes Australian 'Tall Poppy Syndrome'
5 mins ago
American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Criticizes Australian 'Tall Poppy Syndrome'
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
18 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
29 seconds
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
38 seconds
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
48 seconds
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
53 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
1 min
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
1 min
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
1 min
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
1 min
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
21 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app