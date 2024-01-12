Craig Tiley’s Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open

The CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, is commemorating his ten-year term with ambitious visions for the Australian Open tennis tournament. He aspires to bring in a record one million spectators this year and produce one billion dollars in revenue within the upcoming five years.

A Decade of Challenges and Triumphs

Tiley’s tenure has been marked with substantial challenges, including natural disasters such as bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, which had serious implications on attendance and financial stability. In 2021 and 2022, the event was on the brink of cancellation, and Tiley was almost removed during the Novak Djokovic visa debacle. Despite these hurdles, last year’s tournament nearly returned to normalcy with a record 839,192 attendees, even amidst ongoing travel restrictions from China and Japan.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Australian Open

This year’s Australian Open has broadened to 15 days and is anticipated to outdo previous international visitor numbers. A weak Australian dollar is expected to favor the US market, opening up promising opportunities. Although key players like Federer, Williams, and an injured Nadal will be absent, Tiley is confident that the tournament has evolved beyond individual stars and has become an entertainment festival in its own right.

Business Innovation and Growth

On the financial front, Tennis Australia bounced back from over 100 million in losses to post a profit last year, bolstered by the Victorian government’s forgiveness of a 43 million loan. The organization has broadened its revenue streams, augmented its in-house production team, initiated a venture capital fund, and landed lucrative broadcast rights agreements with Nine Entertainment and ESPN. As Tiley forges ahead with his innovative and growth-driven approach, Tennis Australia is also dealing with the potential threat of a new Masters 1000 tournament funded by Saudi Arabia that could rival the Australian Open.