en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Craig Tiley’s Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Craig Tiley’s Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue

As the CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley is no stranger to ambitious goals. This year marks the tenth anniversary of his leadership, and he is not slowing down. With a vision to attract an unprecedented crowd of one million attendees to the Australian Open tennis tournament and to augment Tennis Australia’s revenue to a staggering one billion dollars within the next five years, Tiley is setting the bar high.

Overcoming Past Challenges

The journey has not been all smooth sailing, with hurdles such as bushfires, a global pandemic, and the tumultuous Novak Djokovic visa saga. However, these obstacles have not dampened Tiley’s optimism. The Australian Open has evolved, expanding to a 15-day event, fostering confidence that it can draw a substantial number of international visitors. A weak Australian dollar is a potential lure for tourists from the United States, adding to the event’s appeal.

The Australian Open: Beyond Individual Players

The absence of star players like Kyrgios, Federer, Williams, and an injured Nadal could potentially be a setback. However, Tiley firmly believes that the Australian Open has transcended beyond individual players and has morphed into a comprehensive entertainment festival. The previous year saw the event nearly return to normalcy, with a record-breaking crowd of 839,192. Yet, Tiley acknowledges the absence of tourists from China and Japan.

Business Successes and Future Plans

On the economic front, Tennis Australia has made significant strides, breaking the 500 million dollar mark in revenue in the last year, culminating in a 4.4 million dollar profit. This success came after the organization surmounted substantial losses in prior years. The Victorian government’s decision to forgive a 43 million dollar loan from 2021 has further bolstered Tennis Australia’s financial position.

Tiley’s vision extends beyond mere profitability. He is focused on diversifying revenue streams, which includes expanding in-house production capabilities and launching a venture capital fund. The organization has already secured lucrative TV rights deals, including a five-year, 425 million dollar extension with Nine Entertainment and a nine-year extension with ESPN.

The venture capital fund, initiated five years ago, currently boasts of 13 investments and is on the cusp of entering a second round of capital raising. Tiley’s strategy is comprehensive and three-pronged, focusing on sports, entertainment, and health. There are plans to trial new systems such as AI and integrated line calling for broadcasts, indicating Tiley’s commitment to innovation.

0
Australia Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
14 seconds ago
Sydney Man, Scott Andrew Minigle, Charged in Domestic Violence Case
In a chilling incident that has gripped the city of Sydney, Scott Andrew Minigle, has been charged with a single count of domestic violence-related offense. He stands accused of detaining a woman on a hotel balcony, leading to her tragic fall and subsequent death. Unraveling the Case Minigle, who appeared in court, vehemently denied his
Sydney Man, Scott Andrew Minigle, Charged in Domestic Violence Case
Tragic Truck Crash in Wheatbelt Region: Subscription Service Launched for Comprehensive News Coverage
44 mins ago
Tragic Truck Crash in Wheatbelt Region: Subscription Service Launched for Comprehensive News Coverage
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
46 mins ago
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Head-On Collision in Sydney's West: One Driver Killed, Another Injured
1 min ago
Head-On Collision in Sydney's West: One Driver Killed, Another Injured
Australian Crypto Entrepreneurs' Net Worth Soars Amid Market Bull Run
6 mins ago
Australian Crypto Entrepreneurs' Net Worth Soars Amid Market Bull Run
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
21 mins ago
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
Latest Headlines
World News
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
22 seconds
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
1 min
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
2 mins
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
2 mins
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
2 mins
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
3 mins
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
American Red Cross and NFL Unite to Tackle Blood Donation Crisis
6 mins
American Red Cross and NFL Unite to Tackle Blood Donation Crisis
Djibouti Declines U.S. Proposal for Missile Launchers Targeting Houthi Militia: Implications for Regional Conflict
7 mins
Djibouti Declines U.S. Proposal for Missile Launchers Targeting Houthi Militia: Implications for Regional Conflict
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
9 mins
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
57 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app