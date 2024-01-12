Craig Tiley’s Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue

As the CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley is no stranger to ambitious goals. This year marks the tenth anniversary of his leadership, and he is not slowing down. With a vision to attract an unprecedented crowd of one million attendees to the Australian Open tennis tournament and to augment Tennis Australia’s revenue to a staggering one billion dollars within the next five years, Tiley is setting the bar high.

Overcoming Past Challenges

The journey has not been all smooth sailing, with hurdles such as bushfires, a global pandemic, and the tumultuous Novak Djokovic visa saga. However, these obstacles have not dampened Tiley’s optimism. The Australian Open has evolved, expanding to a 15-day event, fostering confidence that it can draw a substantial number of international visitors. A weak Australian dollar is a potential lure for tourists from the United States, adding to the event’s appeal.

The Australian Open: Beyond Individual Players

The absence of star players like Kyrgios, Federer, Williams, and an injured Nadal could potentially be a setback. However, Tiley firmly believes that the Australian Open has transcended beyond individual players and has morphed into a comprehensive entertainment festival. The previous year saw the event nearly return to normalcy, with a record-breaking crowd of 839,192. Yet, Tiley acknowledges the absence of tourists from China and Japan.

Business Successes and Future Plans

On the economic front, Tennis Australia has made significant strides, breaking the 500 million dollar mark in revenue in the last year, culminating in a 4.4 million dollar profit. This success came after the organization surmounted substantial losses in prior years. The Victorian government’s decision to forgive a 43 million dollar loan from 2021 has further bolstered Tennis Australia’s financial position.

Tiley’s vision extends beyond mere profitability. He is focused on diversifying revenue streams, which includes expanding in-house production capabilities and launching a venture capital fund. The organization has already secured lucrative TV rights deals, including a five-year, 425 million dollar extension with Nine Entertainment and a nine-year extension with ESPN.

The venture capital fund, initiated five years ago, currently boasts of 13 investments and is on the cusp of entering a second round of capital raising. Tiley’s strategy is comprehensive and three-pronged, focusing on sports, entertainment, and health. There are plans to trial new systems such as AI and integrated line calling for broadcasts, indicating Tiley’s commitment to innovation.