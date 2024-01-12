en English
Australia

Craig Tiley’s Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Craig Tiley’s Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open

Craig Tiley, the seasoned CEO of Tennis Australia, stands at the helm of a formidable task. His ambitious goals for the Australian Open tennis tournament—drawing a record crowd of a million attendees and reaching a revenue goal of one billion dollars within the next five years—may seem daunting. Yet his unyielding optimism, despite the absence of tennis luminaries such as Federer, Williams, and Nadal, and challenges like the bushfires, COVID-19 pandemic, and the Novak Djokovic visa saga, is undeterred.

Transforming The Australian Open

The Australian Open, under Tiley’s stewardship, has evolved beyond the confines of a traditional tennis tournament. It now offers a festival-like atmosphere replete with music and activities designed for families. This transformation has played a significant role in sustaining robust ticket sales, even when star players are absent.

Strategic Plans for Growth

An increase in international visitors and a favorable exchange rate for the US market are set to bolster the tournament’s revenue. However, Tiley’s vision extends beyond the event itself. He has set his sights on expanding Tennis Australia’s in-house production capabilities, launching a venture capital fund, and capitalizing on lucrative TV rights deals.

Road to Financial Recovery

Tiley’s strategic direction is a response to a turbulent financial period for Tennis Australia. In the previous year, the organization recorded a profit and broke $500 million in revenue, a significant bounce back from significant losses in preceding years. The diversification of revenue streams beyond just the Australian Open is central to Tiley’s strategy. The Australian Open, in Tiley’s view, is more than a tennis tournament—it’s an opportunity to showcase Australia to the world.

Australia Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

