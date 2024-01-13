Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead

Marking his 10th year as CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley sets his sights on ambitious goals for the Australian Open and the organization’s future. Tiley aims to draw a record-breaking crowd of one million attendees to this year’s Australian Open, a substantial uptick from last year’s nearly 840,000. Beyond that, he targets a billion-dollar revenue within the next five years.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite a backdrop of challenges, including bushfires, a global pandemic, and the Novak Djokovic visa saga, Tiley remains optimistic about the future of the Australian Open. He notes that the event has grown to become more significant than any individual player. It now offers a festival-like ambiance, complete with music, food, and various entertainment options. This transformation underlines the resilience of the Australian Open and its growth trajectory.

Strategic Growth

Tiley’s strategy centers on expanding Tennis Australia’s in-house production capabilities, which are also available for hire to other events. He also manages a venture capital fund with 13 investments. Recently, Tennis Australia secured lucrative TV rights deals and received financial relief when the Victorian government forgave a $43 million loan. Such moves are integral to Tiley’s broader plan to diversify revenue streams beyond the Australian Open.

Personal Touch and Future Plans

Throughout his tenure, Tiley’s personal touch in managing relationships with international tennis stars and their entourages has been a defining feature. Despite the absence of key players like Federer and Williams due to injuries, and Nadal’s injury, the Australian Open still anticipates drawing a significant international crowd, bolstered by a weak Australian dollar. With the tournament now extended to 15 days, Tiley’s vision is to transform the Australian Open into the world’s premier sporting event by enhancing the fan experience both on and off-site through technological advancements and infrastructure upgrades.