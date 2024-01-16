Craig Farquhar Set for Premier League Move with Crystal Palace

Craig Farquhar, the 20-year-old football sensation, is on the verge of finalizing a transfer to Premier League club Crystal Palace. Farquhar's journey from Ballymena United to Inver Park, and now onto Crystal Palace, echoes the path of Kofi Balmer, who made the same move in 2022 and is currently playing for Port Vale on loan.

Farquhar's Impressive Climb

Farquhar's move to Crystal Palace is a testament to his impressive development at Ballymena United. As the captain of the under-20 team, his leadership skills and performance on the field, including a remarkable goal in an Irish Cup Semi-Final win against Larne, have garnered attention from several Premier League teams since August of the previous year.

Crystal Palace Secures the Deal

Despite the keen interest from several clubs, Crystal Palace emerged victorious in securing Farquhar's services. The deal, which is in its final stage, would result in Larne receiving a substantial six-figure transfer fee, along with potential additional payments.

Larne's Commitment to Full-Time Football

Farquhar's impending transfer to Crystal Palace underscores Larne's commitment to nurturing players through full-time football, as stated by their boss, Tiernan Lynch. The club has recently seen significant changes, including the arrival of midfielder Chris Gallagher from Cliftonville and the departure of Shea Gordon to Solitude.