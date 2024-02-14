CPR and Defibrillators: Saving Lives in the Community

It was just another day at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles when a football player suddenly collapsed during a match in September 2023. The staff sprang into action, performing CPR and using a defibrillator before the ambulance crews arrived. Similarly, in November 2022, staff at Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles responded quickly when a patient collapsed outside the center and was experiencing cardiac arrest.

The Difference Between a Heart Attack and Cardiac Arrest

Many people use the terms "heart attack" and "cardiac arrest" interchangeably, but they are not the same. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, usually by a blood clot. This can damage or destroy part of the heart muscle. On the other hand, cardiac arrest is caused by an electrical disturbance in the heart that stops it from pumping blood to the rest of the body. It can be triggered by a heart attack, but it can also have other causes.

In both cases, CPR can be a lifesaver. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, timely CPR can significantly reduce brain damage and improve survival rates in cases of cardiac arrest. The study found that for every minute of delay in CPR, the chance of survival decreases by 7 to 10%.

The Importance of Learning CPR

The incidents at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles highlight the importance of learning CPR. The staff members who responded to the emergencies were trained in CPR and knew what to do. Thanks to their quick actions, two lives were saved.

According to the American Heart Association, about 70% of cardiac arrests occur at home or in public places, and only about 46% of people who experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital receive CPR from a bystander. If more people knew CPR, more lives could be saved.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) agrees. They awarded a CEO commendation to the Tendring Council staff involved in the incidents, recognizing their bravery and skill. According to EEAST, every second counts in an emergency, and bystanders who perform CPR can make a real difference.

The Power of Community Defibrillators

In addition to CPR, access to community defibrillators is crucial. Defibrillators can restore a normal heart rhythm in cases of cardiac arrest, and they are easy to use. In the incident at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, staff used a defibrillator after performing CPR, which helped save the footballer's life.

According to the British Heart Foundation, there are more than 18,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK every year, and only 1 in 10 people survive. However, the survival rate can double or even triple if a defibrillator is used within the first few minutes.

The incidents at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles are a reminder of the importance of learning CPR and having accessible community defibrillators. As the study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows, timely CPR can significantly reduce brain damage and improve survival rates in cases of cardiac arrest. By learning CPR and being prepared to act quickly in an emergency, you could save a life.

