en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown

In the pulsating realm of professional boxing, an epoch-defining middleweight clash is set to rock The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The ring will witness Connor “The Kid” Coyle and Austin “Ammo” Williams, two undefeated gladiators, battle it out on February 3. With the WBA International and IBF North American titles in contention, the bout promises a riveting spectacle.

Unbeaten Titans Of The Ring

Coyle and Williams bring impressive, unblemished records to the ring, each with their eyes set on the world championship. Irishman Coyle boasts a 20-0 record, while his American adversary Williams stands at 15-0. Their respective records, coupled with their indomitable spirit, set the stage for a thrilling showdown.

More Than Just A Fight

The event is not just a testament to the fighters’ prowess, but also a stepping stone towards their world title aspirations. The winner will take a significant stride towards a world championship fight. The event will also feature a co-feature with unbeaten welterweights Conor Benn and Peter Dobson, adding to the high-octane atmosphere.

A Rescheduled Clash

Originally slated for February 24 in Orlando, Florida, the bout was advanced, much to the delight of Coyle. Acknowledging Williams as a formidable opponent, he expressed his anticipation for the fight. Williams, six years Coyle’s junior, exuded confidence and is eager to underscore his status as a world-class athlete.

In a separate development, Padraig “The Hammer” McCrory is prepared to square off against Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight match in Orlando on February 24. McCrory, undefeated in 18 fights, and Berlanga, with a 21-0 record, are highly ranked in their respective organizations, promising another captivating encounter.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The MMA Landscape in 2024: McGregor's Return and More

By Salman Khan

Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title

By Salman Khan

BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees

By Salman Khan

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6

By Salman Khan

Nina-Marie Daniele: A Fresh Voice Shaping the MMA Media Landscape ...
@Boxing & MMA · 3 hours
Nina-Marie Daniele: A Fresh Voice Shaping the MMA Media Landscape ...
heart comment 0
Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado: Boxing’s Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout

By Salman Khan

Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
Instagram Influencer Bradley Martyn Challenges Logan Paul to MMA Fight

By Salman Khan

Instagram Influencer Bradley Martyn Challenges Logan Paul to MMA Fight
Nicholas ‘Axeman’ Walters: Aiming for a Comeback to World Title

By Salman Khan

Nicholas 'Axeman' Walters: Aiming for a Comeback to World Title
Latest Headlines
World News
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
18 seconds
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
27 seconds
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
1 min
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
2 mins
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
2 mins
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
2 mins
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
2 mins
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
2 mins
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
60 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app