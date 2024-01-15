Cowboys' Dan Quinn Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities

Following a disappointing playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys, their defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is en route to exploring head coaching opportunities. Despite the heavy loss against the Green Bay Packers, Quinn has already been scheduled to meet with four NFL teams for potential head coaching roles. The teams that have shown interest in Quinn's leadership are the Panthers, Titans, Commanders, and Chargers.

A Return to Seattle?

Interestingly, the Seattle Seahawks, Quinn's former team where he served as defensive coordinator during their Super Bowl-winning season, have not yet requested an interview with him or any other candidate. However, speculations are rife in the NFL fraternity, suggesting that Quinn could be a strong contender for the Seahawks' head coaching position. This speculation has been fueled particularly after the departure of Pete Carroll.

Question Marks Over Quinn's Leadership

While the Cowboys' recent poor defensive showing could raise concerns about Quinn's ability to lead a team, NFL hiring history suggests that a single game's performance does not typically hinder coaching prospects. Quinn's future with the Cowboys is also uncertain given head coach Mike McCarthy's shaky job stability. With Quinn's impressive track record, including top-10 defenses in all three seasons with the Cowboys, he is likely to secure a head coaching position shortly.

Quinn's Prolific Career

Quinn's journey in the NFL started as a defensive quality control coach with the 49ers in 2001. He was later promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013 and then hired as the Falcons’ head coach in 2015. During his tenure, Quinn led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn amassed a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances. His accolades and success in the past seasons make him a prime candidate for teams seeking new leadership.