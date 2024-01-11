en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain

In a testament to the enduring popularity of football, General Admission tickets for the anticipated home game between Coventry City and Leicester City, slated for this Saturday, are now completely sold out. There will be no option for fans to purchase tickets on the day of the game, signaling the high demand and excitement surrounding this match.

Additional Seating Options

Despite the sell-out of General Admission tickets, there are still a few opportunities for fans to witness the match. Limited seats remain available in the Premier Lounge package, a luxurious option located on the West Stand balcony. The Premier Lounge offers fans a unique and elevated viewing experience, combining the thrill of the game with the comfort of premium amenities.

Lounge Experiences

In addition to the Premier Lounge, some seats are also available in the Club Coventry Lounge and the Legends Lounge. These premium options provide a blend of entertainment and luxury, offering fans a distinctive and memorable match-day experience. Fans looking for a more exclusive and upscale experience can book these options through the provided link.

A Bumper Crowd Expected

Fans are advised to plan their journey and arrive early due to the expected bumper crowd. The surge in ticket sales and the complete sell-out of General Admission seats highlight the enthusiasm and support of the fans for both Coventry City and Leicester City. This Saturday’s match is set to be an exhilarating event, celebrated by a full and fervent crowd.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
In a display of commendable sportsmanship, Australian cricketer, Marcus Stoinis, 34, has openly expressed his understanding and acceptance of the decision to exclude him from Australia’s One-Day International (ODI) cricket team. The move has potential implications for Stoinis’s international career, yet he harbors no resentment towards the decision. Young Blood Replaces Experienced Stoinis The Australian
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
5 mins ago
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
7 mins ago
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
3 mins ago
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
4 mins ago
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
4 mins ago
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
3 mins
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
3 mins
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
3 mins
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
4 mins
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
4 mins
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
4 mins
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
5 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
6 mins
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
7 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app